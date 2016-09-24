Football results: Geordies go top as Peel drop more points

St George’s haved moved to the top of the Canada Life Premier League after they beat Ramsey 8-0 on Saturday.

With early pacesetters St Mary’s not in action, Geordies took advantage to notch up their seventh straight victory of the season away at Ballacloan.

Peel lost further ground on their title rivals as they were held to a 2-2 draw by promoted Colby.

The southerners were two goals up at the break thanks to Jim Collett and Marty Moore, but Peel rescued a point thanks to a double from Marc Kelly.

Elsewhere, Laxey swept aside Douglas Athletic 10-0 to leapfrog Peel and move up to third in the standings, while Rushen overcame Union Mills 4-1 - the latter having Darren Smethurst sent off.

Ayre remain rooted to the bottom after they lost 4-0 away at St John’s - the Tangerines’ eighth successive loss.

Braddan maintained their 100 per cent start to the JCK Division Two season with a 6-1 victory over struggling Michael, Michael Corlett scoring the latter’s first goal of the campaign in that match at Balleira Road.

Foxdale came from two goals down at half-time to beat Gymns 3-2 at Billy Goat Park. An Aaron Costain double and a single strike from Liam Cannan got Dale the three points that keeps them second in the standings.

Douglas and District were the day’s big winners beating Governor’s Athletic 8-1 thanks to four goals from Daniel Stewart-Clague and further strikes from Luke Callister, Danny Scott, Mark Quirk and Simon Taylor.

Onchan battled hard to beat RYCOB 3-1 at windswept Nivison Stadium. An own goal got the Os off the mark before further goals from Joe Rees and Paul Morris secured the points for David Rees’s side. Ste Grose goal direct from a corner 15 minutes from time proved only a consolation for the visitors.

Pulrose join several clubs on 12 points after they beat Malew 8-2 in the division’s other match.

Saturday, September 24

Canada Life Premier League

Laxey 10-0 Douglas Athletic

Ramsey 0-8 St George’s

St John’s 4-0 Ayre

Rushen 4-1 Union Mills

Peel 2-2 Colby

Corinthians P-P St Mary’s

JCK Division Two

Michael 1-6 Braddan

Douglas Royal P-P Castletown

Douglas and District 8-1 Governor’s Athletic

Malew 2-8 Pulrose

Onchan 3-1 RYCOB

Foxdale 3-2 Gymns

Canada Life Combination One

Douglas Athletic 2-2 Laxey

Colby 0-0 Peel

St George’s 4-2 Ramsey

Union Mills 1-4 Rushen

St Mary’s P-P Corinthians

JCK Combination Two

Braddan 9-0 Michael

Castletown 5-2 Douglas Royal

Governor’s Athletic 2-2 Douglas and District

Pulrose P-P Malew

RYCOB 3-3 Onchan

Gymns 2-2 Foxdale