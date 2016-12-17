Football results: Good wins for DAFC and Colby as Geordies beat Peel

There were significant results at the top and bottom of the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

At the top, St George’s stretched their lead to nine points as they beat Peel 3-0, thanks to goals from Ciaran McNulty (2) and Frank Jones, and nearest challengers St Mary’s were held to a 3-3 draw at Rushen.

In the latter game the Saints had been three goals up only for a Ryan Crawley brace and a single strike from Jamie Johnston to secure the hosts a point.

At the foot of the division there was also some big results.

Ayre picked up their first point of the season, drawing 2-2 with Ramsey at Ballacloan thanks to a last-minute equaliser from Dean Tate. However, a surprise 3-1 victory for Colby at Laxey means that the Tangerines trail safety by 14 points with only 15 left to play for.

Colby took a giant stride toward securing another term in the top flight thanks to goals from Jordan Primrose-Smith, Carl Hickey and David Thomas.

Fellow promoted side Douglas Athletic were also shock winners on Saturday, beating in-form DHSOB 2-1 at Blackberry Lane.

Jamie Clague’s header gave Athletic an early lead only for Craig Murphy to finally get the better of a stubborn Pinks defence midway through the second half.

However, parity was only restored for seven minutes as referee Jonny Hogg awarded the Pinks a penalty. Stuart Monks saw his spot-kick saved by home keeper Sam Holliday, but substitute Lee Ford was on hand to force home the loose ball against his former club. Athletic held on through a tense final quarter of an hour that saw the hosts’ Adam Hudgeon sent off late on to secure the three points that moves them 15 clear of the relegation zone.

In JCK Division Two, three of the games were called off because of waterlogged pitches.

Of the three games that did go ahead, Castletown moved top thanks to a 5-0 win at bottom side Michael.

The latter’s fellow strugglers, Malew, picked up their first win of the campaign, beating RYCOB 3-1 at Clagh Vane.

In the second tier’s other match, Pulrose came from behind to beat Douglas and District 5-2 in a high-scoring encounter at Noble’s Park.

Saturday, December 17

Canada Life Premier League

Ramsey 2-2 Ayre Utd

Peel 0-3 St George’s

Laxey 1-3 Colby

DHSOB 1-2 Douglas Athletic

Rushen Utd 3-3 St Mary’s

St John’s P-P Union Mills

JCK Division Two

Douglas and District 2-5 Pulrose United

Douglas Royal P-P Governor’s Athletic

Michael Utd 0-5 Castletown

Marown P-P Braddan

Onchan P-P Gymns

Malew 3-1 RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

St George’s P-P Peel

Colby 2-4 Laxey

Douglas Athletic 1-8 DHSOB

Union Mills 7-2 St John’s

St Mary’s 4-1 Rushen Utd

JCK Combination Two

Pulrose 6-1 Douglas and District

Governor’s Athletic 2-5 Douglas Royal

Castletown 10-0 Michael Utd

Braddan 5-0 Marown

Gymns 4-2 Onchan