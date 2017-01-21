Football results: Old Boys edge past Royal in Cup on penalties

Top-flight Douglas High School Old Boys survived a scare at the hands of Division Two Douglas Royal in the Friends Provident International FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Knox late equaliser for the Premier League side had cancelled out Chris Anderson’s goal for second-tier leaders Royal, sending the tie into extra time.

With neither side finding the back of the net, penalties were required to decide who would advance into the draw for the first round proper. The Blackberry Road outfit triumphed 4-2 on spot-kicks to continue their cup campaign.

Extra time was also needed to separate Premier League duo Union Mills and Colby at Garey Mooar. The pair had were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes only for Darren Smethurst to put the Millers in front at the start of extra time.

Carl Hickey restored parity once more before further goals from Jordan Primrose-Smith and Martin Moore sealed the win for the southerners.

Elsewhere top-flight Ramsey overcame Division Two Onchan 4-2 at the Nivison Stadium.

Martin Torr and Kris Halsall gave the Ballacloan side a two-goal lead only for Rob Byrne to pull one back for the hosts in the lead up to the break.

Halsall’s second of the match effectively sealed his side’s advancement before James Arneil headed in a fourth for the Ballacloan outfit.

Josh Brockbank pulled one back for the Os at the death, but it was little more than a consolation for the second-tier team.

Peel were the day’s big winners as they overcame Gymns 8-0 at Tromode thanks to hat-tricks from Ryan Holdaway and Ash Webster plus a strike from Adam Cregeen and an own goal.

In the Premier League’s only game of the day, Rushen beat bottom side Ayre 13-1 to move up into third in the standings. St George’s are 15 points clear at the top of the table after they edged past St John’s 1-0 on Friday evening.

Castletown’s promotion hopes in JCK Division Two took a knock as they were beaten by Douglas and District 3-2 at Noble’s Park.

Foxdale are now only a couple points behind third-place Town after they beat RYCOB 9-1 thanks to goals from Liam Cannan (3), Aaron Costain (2), Charlie Harrison (2), Jay Chatwood and Steve Bettridge.

Malew ended Governor’s Athletic’s recent good run with a 4-2 win at Clagh Vane, while Michael remain bottom after they lost 5-2 at the hands of Marown.

Saturday, January 21

Friends Provident International FA Cup Preliminary Round

Douglas Royal 1-1 DHSOB (2-4 on penalties)

Gymns 0-8 Peel

Onchan 2-4 Ramsey

Union Mills 2-4 Colby AET

Canada Life Premier League

Rushen 13-1 Ayre

Corinthians P-P St Mary’s

JCK Division Two

Malew 4-2 Governor’s Athletic

Douglas and District 3-2 Castletown

Michael Utd 2-5 Marown

Foxdale 9-1 RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

St George’s 5-1 St John’s

Colby 1-0 Ramsey

Douglas Athletic 3-1 Peel

DHSOB 2-1 Laxey

Corinthians 2-1 Union Mills

JCK Combination Two

Pulrose Utd 7-4 Onchan

Castletown 4-2 Douglas and District

Braddan 2-5 Douglas Royal

Marown 14-1 Michael Utd

RYCOB 6-1 Foxdale