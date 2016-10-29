Football results: Railway Cup spots still up in the air

Who will join St George’s and St Mary’s in December’s Cu-Plas Railway Cup semi-finals remains to be seen after another set of intriguing results in the Canada Life Premier League.

Peel and Corinthians look likely to join the already qualified duo, but both need three more points from their remaining games starting with the westerners who face Ramsey at Bowl on Saturday evening.

Rushen had started the day well placed to join the Saints in the cup draw, but lost 5-1 to DHSOB in a cracking clash at Blackberry Lane.

Chris Coxon put the hosts 1-0 up inside four minutes before Rushen had a leveller ruled out for offside.

David Quirk’s curler doubled the hosts’ lead to give Wayne Kennedy and Ben Qualtrough’s side a two-goal advantage at the break.

Rushen made a bright start to the second 45 but found themselves further behind when Gary Quirk struck his first of the match.

Mike Williams pulled one back for the Spaniards, but substitute Aaron Hislop soon restored Old Boys’ three-goal lead.

As the game continued to open up Gary Quirk added his second to leave Rushen relying on Peel and Corinthians to drop points if they are to secure a top-four place.

The latter need three more points from their rearranged games with St Mary’s and Union Mills to move into the top four at the season’s midway point.

They kept their bid on track with a 5-2 win at Douglas Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Laxey, who needed to beat St John’s by a comfortable scoreline to sneak into the the top four, drew 3-3 with the Johnners.

League leaders St George’s beat Union Mills 9-2, while second-place St Mary’s triumphed 4-1 at Colby in the top flight’s other matches.

The big match at the top of JCK Division Two ended all square at leaders Braddan.

Foxdale twice took the lead through Aaron Costain only to be pegged back by Kieran Krypner and Andy Glover who netted a dramatic stoppage time penalty.

Castletown remain in third after they beat Gymns 6-1 at the Stadium thanks to hat-tricks from Alex Crawley and Dan McLoughlin.

Douglas Royal are a further point behind after they came from behind to beat Douglas and District 4-2.

Onchan are up to fifth after they continued their good recent run with a 2-1 win at Marown.

Tony Sewell’s revolution at Governor’s Athletic continues apace as they picked up a third win of the campaign beating RYCOB 3-2 at Bemahague.

The game between bottom two Michael and Malew was postponed as no referee turned up.

Saturday, October 29

Canada Life Premier League

St George’s 9-2 Union Mills

Colby 1-4 St Mary’s

Douglas Ath 2-5 Corinthians

DHSOB 5-1 Rushen

Laxey 3-3 St John’s

Peel E-E Ramsey

JCK Division Two

Governor’s Athletic 3-2 RYCOB

Castletown 6-1 Gymns

Braddan 2-2 Foxdale

Marown 1-2 Onchan

Michael P-P Malew

Douglas Royal 4-2 Douglas and District

Canada Life Combination One

Union Mills 4-2 St George’s

St Mary’s 7-1 Colby

Corinthians 11-3 Douglas Athletic

Rushen 5-3 DHSOB

St John’s 2-7 Laxey

Ramsey 1-4 Peel

JCK Combination Two

RYCOB P-P Governor’s Athletic

Gymns 2-1 Castletown

Foxdale 0-3 Braddan

Onchan 6-1 Marown

Malew 2-4 Michael Utd

Douglas and District 4-5 Douglas Royal