Football results: Saints into Railway Cup final

St George’s and St Mary’s will contest Boxing Day’s Cu-Plas Railway Cup final after the pair won their respective semis on Saturday afternoon.

Geordies edged past Peel 1-0 thanks to 16-year-old Adam Long’s goal in a tight encounter at Colby, while in the day’s later kick-off St Mary’s beat Corinthians 3-2 at the Bowl.

Corinthians Ste Corlett challenges St Mary's Darren Hudgeon during Saturday's Railway Cup semi at the Bowl (Photo: Gary Weightman)

In the latter match Tony Cain’s 28th minute goal gave the hosts a slender lead.

Josh Ridings levelled things up for the Whites 10 minutes into the second 45 only for Steven Priestnal to restore the Saints’ lead barely 60 seconds later.

Priestnal doubled his tally and the St Mary’s advantage in the 65th minute to make Ste Corlett’s last-minute header for the Whites nothing more than a consolation.

In the Canada Life Premier League, Colby put further space between themselves and the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Douglas Athletic. Dave Cadwell and player-manager Chris McKenna struck for the Moonlighters who are now eight points clear of second-bottom Union Mills with a game in hand.

Ayre remain rooted to the foot of the standings after losing 8-0 at Laxey, who move up to fifth.

In JCK Division Two, Braddan won the day’s big match with Castletown 4-0 at Victoria Road, but it’s Douglas Royal who remain top after they edged past RYCOB 4-3 at Ballafletcher.

Elsewhere, Foxdale returned to winning ways with a 6-1 win at Malew, while Marown triumphed 5-2 at Governor’s Athletic.

Michael United remain rooted to the bottom of the division after they went down 6-2 at the hands of Pulrose.

Cu-Plas Railway Cup semi-finals

Peel 0-1 St George’s

St Mary’s 3-2 Corinthians

Canada Life Premier League

Laxey 8-0 Ayre Utd

Douglas Athletic 1-2 Colby

JCK Division Two

Michael Utd 2-6 Pulrose Utd

Marown 5-2 Governor’s Athletic

Braddan 4-0 Castletown

Malew 1-6 Foxdale

Douglas and District 0-2 Gymns

Douglas Royal 4-3 RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

St George’s P-P DHSOB

Colby 1-1 Douglas Athletic

Union Mills 2-3 Peel

JCK Combination Two

Pulrose Utd 10-0 Michael Utd

Governor’s Athletic 6-3 Marown

Castletown P-P Braddan

Foxdale 2-3 Onchan

Gymns 2-0 Douglas and District

RYCOB 5-2 Douglas Royal