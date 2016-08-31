Football results: St Mary’s beat Peel

St Mary’s put a dent in Peel’s Canada Life Premier League title aspirations on Wednesday evening.

The Saints beat the westerners 1-0 thanks to Mattie Rennie’s goal to continue their own 100 per cent start to the season.

St George’s and Rushen remain the top-flight’s only other unbeaten sides. The latter weren’t in action, but the reigning champions beat Douglas Athletic 6-2 at Springfield Road.

Chris Bass Jr 3, Joey Morling, Jack McVey and an own goal made up the Geordies’ total with Daniel Sherry and Darren Shields on target for Brian Gartland’s Pinks.

Elsewhere, Ayre and Ramsey remain rooted to the foot of the division without a win.

United lost 9-2 at DHSOB, while Ramsey went down 5-0 at home to Corinthians.

Laxey beat Union Mills 7-3 in the division’s other high-scoring match.

In Division Two, Foxdale lost their 100 per cent record as they went down 4-3 to Douglas and District at Noble’s Park.

Daniel Clague-Stewart netted a brace joining Rob McCowliff and Sam Tipper on the scoresheet for D and D.

Braddan moved top of the second-tier standings after they beat Governor’s Athletic 11-0 at Victoria Road to record their 100 per cent start to the season.

Douglas Royal are also on nine points after they beat Gymns 3-2 at Ballafletcher, while Marown were 2-1 victors over Pulrose.

Youthie wracked up their biggest win since returning to Division Two, beating Michael 11-0 out west.

Onchan overcame Malew 5-0 in the division’s other match.

Tuesday, August 30

Canada Life Premier League

DHSOB 9-2 Ayre United

Douglas Athletic 2-6 St George’s

Laxey 7-3 Union Mills

Peel 0-1 St Mary’s

Ramsey 0-5 Corinthians

JCK Division Two

Braddan 11-0 Governor’s Ath

Douglas & District 4-3 Foxdale

Douglas Royal 3-2 Gymnasium

Malew 0-5 Onchan

Marown 2-1 Pulrose United

Michael United 0-11 RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre United P-P DHSOB

Corinthians 13-0 Ramsey

Rushen United 2-1 St John’s

St George’s P-P Douglas Athletic

St Mary’s 3-1 Peel

Union Mills P-P Laxey

JCK Combination Two

Foxdale 5-0 Douglas & District

Governor’s 1-7 Braddan

Gymnasium 1-3 Douglas Royal

Onchan P-P Malew

Pulrose United 10-2 Marown

RYCOB P-P Michael United