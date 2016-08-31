Football results: St Mary’s beat Peel

St Mary’s put a dent in Peel’s Canada Life Premier League title aspirations on Wednesday evening.
The Saints beat the westerners 1-0 thanks to Mattie Rennie’s goal to continue their own 100 per cent start to the season.
St George’s and Rushen remain the top-flight’s only other unbeaten sides. The latter weren’t in action, but the reigning champions beat Douglas Athletic 6-2 at Springfield Road.
Chris Bass Jr 3, Joey Morling, Jack McVey and an own goal made up the Geordies’ total with Daniel Sherry and Darren Shields on target for Brian Gartland’s Pinks.
Elsewhere, Ayre and Ramsey remain rooted to the foot of the division without a win.
United lost 9-2 at DHSOB, while Ramsey went down 5-0 at home to Corinthians.
Laxey beat Union Mills 7-3 in the division’s other high-scoring match.
In Division Two, Foxdale lost their 100 per cent record as they went down 4-3 to Douglas and District at Noble’s Park.
Daniel Clague-Stewart netted a brace joining Rob McCowliff and Sam Tipper on the scoresheet for D and D.
Braddan moved top of the second-tier standings after they beat Governor’s Athletic 11-0 at Victoria Road to record their 100 per cent start to the season.
Douglas Royal are also on nine points after they beat Gymns 3-2 at Ballafletcher, while Marown were 2-1 victors over Pulrose.
Youthie wracked up their biggest win since returning to Division Two, beating Michael 11-0 out west.
Onchan overcame Malew 5-0 in the division’s other match.
Tuesday, August 30
Canada Life Premier League
DHSOB 9-2 Ayre United
Douglas Athletic 2-6 St George’s
Laxey 7-3 Union Mills
Peel 0-1 St Mary’s
Ramsey 0-5 Corinthians
JCK Division Two
Braddan 11-0 Governor’s Ath
Douglas & District 4-3 Foxdale
Douglas Royal 3-2 Gymnasium
Malew 0-5 Onchan
Marown 2-1 Pulrose United
Michael United 0-11 RYCOB
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre United P-P DHSOB
Corinthians 13-0 Ramsey
Rushen United 2-1 St John’s
St George’s P-P Douglas Athletic
St Mary’s 3-1 Peel
Union Mills P-P Laxey
JCK Combination Two
Foxdale 5-0 Douglas & District
Governor’s 1-7 Braddan
Gymnasium 1-3 Douglas Royal
Onchan P-P Malew
Pulrose United 10-2 Marown
RYCOB P-P Michael United
