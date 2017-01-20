Football: St George’s can stretch lead to 15 points

There are only two top-flight games this weekend.

The action kicks off slightly earlier than usual with St George’s making the trip to floodlit Mullen-e-Cloie and St John’s on Friday evening.

The latter played well in the cup against St Mary’s last week, but will do well to get anything out of the league leaders that could stretch their lead to 15 points with a win.

On Saturday, already relegated Ayre make the long trip south to Rushen.