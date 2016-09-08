Football: St John’s end Rushen’s unbeaten start

St John’s United brought Rushen United’s unbeaten start to this season’s Canada Life Premier League to an end with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday evening.

In front of a large crowd at Mullen-e-Cloie, the hosts got off to a flying start when new boy Daniel Corkill opened the scoring after only three minutes.

Defender Nathan Kelly then added a second by heading home an inviting through ball from striker Rhys Oates.

Midway through the half the Saints made it 3-0 when Andy Chadwick netted from close range.

Former Isle of Man FA cap Steve Riding then pulled one back for the visitors, before Corkill converted an Alex Holden cross to make 4-1 at the break.

The southerners looked the better side for periods of the second half but failed to create many clear-cut opportunities. The only goal of the half, in fact, was as a result of a Liam Cowin free-kick that completely deceived the home defence.