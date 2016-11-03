Football: Webster and Glover lead scoring charts

A six-goal salvo by Ashley Webster saw him return to the top of the Canada Life Premier League’s goalscoring charts on Saturday evening.

The Peel striker netted a double hat-trick against former club Ramsey to take his tally for the league season to 18 goals.

This is four more than St Mary’s striker Darren Hudgeon who netted twice on Saturday afternoon in the Saints’ 4-1 win over Colby.

Early season pacesetter Sean Gavin is joint third in the Golden Boot standings on 12 goals, the same amount Corinthians’ winger Josh Ridings has plundered this campaign.

Braddan’s Andy Glover still enjoys a handsome lead in the race for JCK Division Two’s Silver Boot.

The former Pulrose, Malew and St John’s man has hit 31 goals so far this term and now holds an 11-goal lead over nearest rival Aaron Costain.

The latter scored both of Foxdale’s goals in their 2-2 draw with Braddan on Saturday.

Costain’s strike partner Jay Chatwood is a further three goals behind the former Peel striker, with Douglas Royal’s Paul Whitley another three back on Chatwood. Pulrose’s Darren Flanagan rounds out the top five with 13 goals.