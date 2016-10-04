Former Liverpool defender to run half-term football camps

Former Liverpool and

England defender Mark Wright will be in the island this week to visit local schools.

The 52-year-old Reds centre-back, who made 160 appearances and scored five goals during a seven-year spell at the Merseyside giants during the 1990s, will give talks to students in several schools across the island this Thursday. Former Chester City manager Wright and his company Reds Sports, which also features several ex-Liverpool and Manchester United stars, will be running a series of football camps at the end of this month.

These will take place during the half-term at QEII High School in Peel and are open to those aged between 7 and 17.

The training programme will be delivered by Wright as well as several other former Premier League legends and each child will receive specialist coaching dependant on position: goalkeepers, strikers, defence and midfield. The camps will also be used to possibly identify any potential stars with the hope of setting them up for trials at clubs in the UK.

Speaking to the Isle of Man Examiner last week, Wright commented: ‘This will be the first soccer camp that we’ve ran in the Isle of Man and we’ll be doing specialist camps led by myself and other members of Red Sports, covering all aspects needed become a dedicated and professional footballer.’

Wright and his fellow legends will also host a five-side business tournament at the end of halftime on Friday, October 28, with the winners of the competition taking on the legends in the final. A gala dinner and awards ceremony will follow the tournament.

Prices for the football camp are £150 per child while corporate tournament packages start from £1,500 for a squad of 10 including dinner.

For more information please contact holly@ redsports.team or telephone 07471030500.

Alternatively visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/red-sports or the Reds Sports Isle of Man Facebook page.

More from Mark Wright in the Manx Independent and Isle of Man Examiner over the coming weeks.