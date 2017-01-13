Four debut in first TotW of 2017

The first Isle of Man Newspapers Team of the Week of the New Year features four making their seasonal bow in the hypothetical XI.

The back four features two of the first-timers after they impressed for their respective club’s in Saturday’s six Canada Life Premier League games.

St George’s full-back James McStay impressed on his return from injury as the league leaders beat Ramsey 5-1 to open up a 12-point advantage at the head of the standings.

Also picking up his first TotW stripes of the campaign is Peel’s Andrew Crennell who helped his side keep a clean sheet as the westerners beat Colby 3-0 in the Station Fields ‘derby’.

Slotting in alongside McStay and Crennell are Laxey’s Christian Penswick and St Mary’s Karl Clark.

Both make their third Team of the Week of the league campaign, Penswick in his usual position of defence, having picked up a TotW cap earlier this season in goal.

Penswick bagged a goal and was one of the Miners top performers as they edged out Douglas Athletic 2-1 to complete a league double over the Pinks.

Clark was St Mary’s stand-out player as the Saints narrowly lost 3-2 to Corinthians at the Bowl.

Claiming the coveted number one jersey is Douglas Athletic keeper Matty Quirk who produced a number of good stops as the Pinks lost 2-1 to Laxey.

In the middle of the park Jack Saxon (Rushen), Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) and Alex Holden (St John’s) edge out Laxey’s Fraser Vaughan to make up an attack-minded trio.

Holden earns his maiden Team of the Week call-up of the season after he netted a brace as the Johnners beat Ayre 8-1 to condemn the Tangerines to Division Two football next term.

Bass Jr’s fine season continued with a goal as Geordies beat Ramsey 5-1 to stretch their legs at the top of the table.

Another man enjoying a good campaign is Rushen’s mercurial wideman Saxon who bagged a hat-trick and his sixth TotW outing of the term as the Spaniards triumphed 5-1 at Union Mills.

The three-man attack contains this week’s final debutant in the shape of Corinthians Stephen Whitley.

Lining up with Whitley in attack is team-mate Sean Doyle who bagged a hat-trick as the Whites beat St Mary’s 3-2 to move within two points of their opponents and second in the table.

Oates also netted a treble during the Saints’ 8-1 rout of Ayre to pick up the match ball and his third TotW outing of the division.

Referee honours go the ever-green Peter Lewis after he impressed with the whistle in Ayre’s game with St John’s.

Team of the Week: January 7

Goalkeeper: Matty Quirk (D’Athletic) TotW apps this season: 2

Defence: Karl Clark (St Mary’s)TotW apps: 3

James McStay (St George’s) TotW apps: 1

Andrew Crennell (Peel)TotW apps: 1

Christian Penswick (Laxey)TotW apps: 3

Midfield: Alex Holden (St John’s)TotW apps: 1

Jack Saxon (Rushen)TotW apps: 6

Chris Bass Jr (St George’s)TotW apps: 7

Attack: Sean Doyle (Corinthians)ToW apps: 4

Rhys Oates (St John’s)TotW apps: 3

Ste Whitley (Corinthians)TotW apps: 1

Ref: Peter Lewis (Ayre v St John’s)RotW apps: 2