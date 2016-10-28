Four more TotW debutants

No fewer than four players make their seasonal debuts in the latest installment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.

The 2016-17 Canada Life Premier League season may be fast approaching its halfway point but the new names continue to come in thick and fast, with the quartet complimenting a formidable-looking line-up.

The big game in the top flight last Saturday was undoubtedly the clash between title rivals St Mary’s v St George’s at the Bowl, with the latter coming out on top 3-0 to extend their lead at the top.

It could have all been so different though had Darren Hudgeon given the hosts an early lead when he was denied by a superb save from Geordies custodian Andy Perry.

The Glencrutchery Road number one also pulled off a couple of other important saves and, as such, has been rewarded with his second appearance in Team of the Week this season.

Claiming the man of the match honours in that top-of-the-table clash was Jack McVey who was superb throughout and capped a stellar performance with a sublime free-kick to make it 3-0.

The former Fairleigh Dickinson University student is joined in a four-man defence by Rushen United’s Aaron Hawley, Ramsey’s Jordan Kelly and DHSOB’s Adam Hudgeon.

The latter produced a fine showing for Old Boys under the Friday night lights at Mullen-e-Cloie as he helped the Blackberry Lane side shutout St John’s to keep their faint hopes of Railway Cup qualification just about alive.

Their 2-0 win leaves them locked on 19 points with St John’s and Laxey after the latter were held to a 3-3 draw at Ramsey in a match which saw Jordan Kelly impress Eric Clague’s esteemed ratings panel to earn his first TotW call-up of the campaign.

Rushen remain third in the table thanks to a 4-0 victory at home to Douglas Athletic and one of the star players for the Spaniards was club captain Hawley who impressed at the back as they kept their third clean sheet of the season.

Another of the new faces takes their place in the three-man midfield, namely Union Mills livewire Nathan Yates who helped himself to a couple of goals as the Garey Mooar side thrashed bottom-of-the-table Ayre United 8-0, a result which moves the Millers four points away from the relegation zone.

Slotting in alongside him is Old Boys midfield maestro Josh Thomas and Laxey’s Shaun Kelly, both of whom were amongst the goals at the weekend.

Thomas clinched the man of the match plaudits on Friday night as his second-half goal ensured Old Boys claimed all three points on offer at Mullen-e-Cloie, thus earning his third appearance in Team of the Week.

Shaun Kelly continues to shine for Laxey as his double for the Miners meant the Glen Road side returned from Ballacloan with a share of the points in the aforementioned 3-3 draw, also laying on the assist with one of his trademark long throw-ins for Jonny Shields to score the other goal for the visitors.

The fourth and final newcomer to the latest Team of the Week is Eoghan Sherrard who, despite only coming on a substitute for Union Mills, made a big impression as he inspired his side to an resound win over Ayre.

Slotting in alongside him up front are Rushen United’s Jack Saxon and Corinthians’ Sean Doyle who grabbed three goals between them on Saturday.

Saxon led the way for the Spaniards as his double helped the Croit Lowey side ease to a 4-1 win at home to newly-promoted Athletic, in doing so claiming his third TotW call-up already this season.

Doyle was equally impressive as he grabbed a goal and impressed as Corinthians saw off the challenge of the other Premier League newcomers, Colby. The Whites won 4-1 to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the Yuletide Railway Cup competition.

Bagging the Referee of the Week honours for a second time this season is Chris Dycher who delivered a strong performance with the whistle during the heavyweight clash at the Bowl between St Mary’s and St George’s.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Goalkeeper

Andy Perry (St George’s)

Team of the Week apps: 2

Defence

Adam Hudgeon (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1

Jack McVey (St George’s) TotW apps: 3

Jordan Kelly (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1

Aaron Hawley (Rushen Utd) TotW apps: 2

Midfield

Nathan Yates (Union Mills) TotW apps: 1

Josh Thomas (DHSOB) TotW apps: 3

Shaun Kelly (Laxey) TotW apps: 2

Attack

Jack Saxon (Rushen Utd) TotW apps: 3

Sean Doyle (Corinthians) TotW apps: 2

Eoghan Sherrard (Union Mills) TotW apps: 1

Referee

Chris Dycher (St Mary’s v St George’s)

RotW apps: 2