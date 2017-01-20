Four postponed prelim round Cup ties on Saturday

After being scuppered by the weather last week, the four remaining Friends Provident International FA Cup prelim round ties are scheduled to take place on Saturday.

All bar one pairs Division Two sides with Premier League counter-parts, the exception being the all top-flight affair between Union Mills and Colby.

Still dreaming of a cup set are Douglas Royal, Gymns and Onchan who take on DHSOB, Peel and Ramsey respectively.

Second-tier leaders Royal will be keen to use the weekend’s tie as a gauge of the progress they’ve made this season and ahead of a possible return to the Premier League in August.

They will also be aiming to catch an Old Boys side that hasn’t played in over a month cold and advance into Saturday night’s draw for the first round proper.

Both sides like to attack, so this one at Ballafletcher should be full of plenty of goals.

Gymns hopes of pulling off a shock appear to be slimmer as they welcome Peel to Tromode.

Steve Falconer’s westerners are still a little way off their best, but should have enough in their attacking locker to negotiate their way past a home side that has conceded on average nearly three goals a game.

Onchan’s tremendous recent run was blemished last time out against RYCOB, but David Rees’s men will still feel confident of pushing Ramsey all the way when the latter rolls into the Nivison at the weekend.

This one will be tight and may even need the extra 30 minutes to separate the two.

Mills and Colby should also be a close affair.

The Millers won the game that never was at the start of the Premier League season by a single goal suggesting another intriguing encounter.