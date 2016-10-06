Gavin and Webster lead the way in Golden Boot standings

Sean Gavin and Ashley Webster lead the way in the Canada Life Premier League Golden Boot standings.

The respective Laxey and Peel players have already bagged 12 goals apiece in the top flight this season and lead St George’s attacker Sam Caine by a single strike.

Gavin has been one of the Miners’ star players during the early stages of the season, while remarkably no fewer than 11 of Webster’s 12 goals all game in the same game, Peel’s 17-0 demolition of Ayre United last month.

Caine continues to deputise well for missing Geordies duo Ciaran McNulty and Calum Morrissey, notching another brace for the champions last Saturday as they saw off the challenge of St John’s 3-0.

His Glencrutchery Road team-mate Chris Bass Jr is only two goals further back in fourth place while there’s a trio of players on seven goals each, namely Laxey’s Michael Fernandes, DHSOB’s Craig Murphy and Corinthians’ Josh Ridings.