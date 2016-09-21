Gavin moves level with Webster in top scorers’ list

Sean Gavin’s strike against Colby on Saturday has moved him level with Peel’s Ashley Webster at the top of the Golden Boot standings.
The pair have now both scored 11 goals after Webster failed to add to his tally against St George’s at the weekend.
Silver Boot leader Andy Glover netted twice in Braddan’s 6-0 win over Marown to take his haul for the season to 17 in only five games.
Golden Boot (top 10)
1=, Sean Gavin (Laxey)11 goals
1=, Ashley Webster (Peel)11
3, Chris Bass Jr (St George’s)9
5=, Sam Caine (St George’s)7
5=, Craig Murphy (DHSOB)7
5=, Josh Ridings (Corinthians)7
8=, Darren Hudgeon (St Mary’s) 6
8=, Kyle Uren (Union Mills)6
10=,Frank Jones (St George’s)5
10=, Johnny Myers (St George’s)5
10=, Rhys Oates (St John’s)5
Silver Boot (top 10)
1, Andy Glover (Braddan)17
2, Paul Whitley (Douglas Royal)11
3, Jay Chatwood (Foxdale)10
4=, Danny Allison (RYCOB)8
4=, Aaron Costain (Foxdale)8
4=, Alex Crawley (Castletown)8
4=, Conor Dempsey (Braddan)8
8=, Barry English (Pulrose)7
8=, Darren Flanagan (Pulrose)7
10=, Daniel Stewart-Clague (D and D)6
10=, Nathan Cooil (Castletown)6
10=, Simon Dooley (Douglas Royal)6
10=, Dale Walker (Pulrose)6
10=, Richard Winn (Gymns)6
