Geordies and Peel to do battle in Premier League

The first eagerly-anticipated showdown between title favourites St George’s and Peel takes place in the Canada Life Premier League this Saturday afternoon.

Geordies are aiming to claim a remarkable seventh league title in a row and have gotten their campaign off to a flying start, with five wins out of five. They were given an almighty scare by Laxey last weekend though, trailing by two goals before coming back to win 3-2 at Glen Road.

Some questions remain over their strength in depth and, with key strikers Ciaran McNulty and Calum Morrissey still sidelined through injury plus Sean Quaye suspended, this could be a good time for Peel to play them.

The westerners will be brimming with confidence following their 17-0 record league victory over Ayre on Saturday, in which Ashley Webster netted a staggering 11 goals to go top of the golden boot standings in his first game of the season.

However, while Geordies may be without Messrs Morrissey and McNulty, the likes of Chris Bass Jr, Sam Caine and Johnny Myers have all shone during the early stages of the campaign.

Expect a tough game which could go either way, but Geordies should just nick it.

Away from that mammoth clash, there’s also big battle expected to take place at the Bowl where league leaders St Mary’s entertain fourth-placed Rushen United.

The Saints have enjoyed a superb start to the season and top the table by a point, albeit having played a game more than Geordies, and will fancy their chances against the Spaniards.

The Croit Lowey side suffered their first defeat of the season against St John’s last week but bounced back with a hard-fought victory over Corinthians so this should be a tight contest.

Elsewhere in the top flight, there’s a potentially proverbial relegation six-pointer when the bottom two go head-to-head in Andreas, defence-shy Ayre United hosting northern rivals Ramsey in a tasty-looking derby.

Colby face a tough task as they host Laxey at the Station Fields, while fellow promoted side Douglas Athletic welcome DHSOB to Springfield Road and the final game of the day sees St John’s travel to Garey Mooar to take on Union Mills.