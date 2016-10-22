Geordies bounce back against rivals

St George’s bounced back from last week’s defeat to Corinthians by brushing aside Canada Life Premier League title rivals St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

Their 3-4 reverse at the hands of the Whites a week ago was Geordies’ first league defeat since January 2015 but they responded in the best way possible at the Bowl.

Despite a hard-fought first half, Calum Morrissey marked his return to first team action with the opening goal.

Talented young substitute Cameron Kay then added a second just moments after coming on, before Jack McVey completed the scoring with a sensational free-kick to seal a 3-0 win.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Laxey suffered a big setback in their bid to qualify for the Railway Cup as they were held to a 3-3 draw at Ramsey, a result which boosts Corinthians’ hope after the Whites beat Colby 4-1.

Union Mills were the biggest winners of the day as they thrashed bottom-of-the-table Ayre United 8-0 at Garey Mooar while Rushen United remain third after a 4-0 win at home to Douglas Athletic.

There was a humdinger in JCK Division Two where Foxdale and Castletown played out a 10-goal thriller at Billy Goat Park. The lead changed hands throughout the contest before Town hit back with two late goals to salvage a 5-5 draw.

Long-time league leaders Braddan dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Onchan at the Nivison Stadium, the Os netting a second-half equaliser through Josh Brockbank.

RYCOB grabbed the lion’s share of the goals in an eight-goal thriller at Scoill Ree Gorree, getting the better of in-form Pulrose United by five goals to three.

That result has allowed Gymns to move level on points with Pully after they edged past Governor’s Athletic 1-0 at Tromode, while there were plenty more goals in the division’s remaining two games.

Marown were the biggest winners of the day as they thrashed bottom-of-the-table Malew 8-0 at Clagh Vane, while Douglas and District kept the pressure on the Crosby side by brushing aside Michael United 4-0 at Noble’s Park.