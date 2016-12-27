Geordies in seventh heaven

St George’s clinched a record seventh successive Cu-Plas Railway Cup by beating St Mary’s in the final at the Bowl on Boxing Day.

Chris Bass Sr’s side twice came from behind to eventually get the better of Kevin Middleton’s players after the latter were reduced to 10 men late on.

By surpassing the record of six consecutive wins - a mark shared with rivals Peel - Geordies secured yet another piece of Manx footballing history.

Captain Frank Jones also continued his remarkable run of scoring in successive Railway Cup finals when he netted an early equaliser for the Glencrutchery Road side after Darren Hudgeon had given St Mary’s the lead in the fourth minute.

Hudgeon restored St Marys’ lead soon after but talented young centre-back Adam Long equalised for Geordies with a header shortly before half-time.

The Glencrutchery Road juggernauts took the lead for the first time just after the hour mark when Ciaran McNulty slotted in following Jack McVey’s pass, before their opponents were reduced to 10 men when Brian Crellin was shown a straight red for a robust challenge on Jones.

St Mary’s battled on valiantly but the game was put beyond doubt late on when McVey lashed home a superb strike from the edge of the box and McNulty headed in Joey Morling’s cross to complete a 5-2 victory and ensure the Railway Cup remains in the Geordies trophy cabinet for another year at least.

