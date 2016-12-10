Geordies march on, Whites thrash Rushen

St George’s remain seven points clear at the top of the Canada Life Premier League after getting the better of Laxey on Saturday afternoon.

Ciaran McNulty continued his return from injury with a goal and was joined on the scoresheet by Jonathan Lund, Chris Bass Jr and Frank Jones, while Sean Gavin netted the Miners’ consolation from the penalty spot.

Nearest challengers St Mary’s were in ruthless form as they romped to a resounding 7-1 victory over St John’s at the Bowl, Darren Hudgeon and Steven Priestnal once again amongst the goals for the Railway Cup finalists.

In the big match at the bottom of the table,.Ramsey secured a dramatic late win over relegation rivals Union Mills at Garey Mooar.

An early Lewis Qualtrough strike put the visitors ahead only for the impressive Darren Smethurst to level the scores for the Millers.

Centre-back Qualtrough then made it a rare personal double with a header from a corner to put Ramsey ahead again, but a second-half penalty from Smethurst looked to have sealed a valuable point for the hosts until Oliver Grice struck with only minutes remaining to clinch all three points for Ramsey.

That result meant the Ballacloan side leapfrogged Colby after the latter lost 3-0 at home to DHSOB, with Gary Quirk leading the way for the visitors with a brace.

Corinthians bounced back in style from the Railway Cup semi-final defeat by coming from behind to crush Rushen United at Ballafletcher.

The Spaniards took an early lead but the Whites hit back in devastating fashion, with Sean Doyle the undoubted star of the show as he bagged now fewer than five goals and was joined on the scoresheet by in-form Josh Ridings to complete a 6-1 win.

Bottom-of-the-table Ayre United have now conceded a record number of goals during a league season after they were brushed aside 10-1 at home to Peel.

Having scored a whopping 11 goals in the reverse fixture, Ashley Webster helped himself to another five goals to boost his Golden Boot hopes. The Peel striker was helped by a brace from debutant Paul Whitehead while there were further goals for Daniel Lace, Matty Woods and Daniel Pickering.

Douglas Royal continue to lead the way in JCK Division Two after securing a hard-fought 2-0 victory at rivals Pulrose United.

After a minute’s silence in memory of former Royal player Jamie Carr who tragically passed away earlier in the week, goals from Paul Whitley and Kenny Magee sealed the points for the Ballafletcher side.

In the big game at The Stadium, promotion hopefuls Castletown returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over in-form Marown, a result which moves them above Onchan into third place after the latter’s game at Foxdale fell victim to the weather.

Bottom side Michael United took a rare lead in their match away at Governor’s Athletic courtesy of Michael Corlett’s strike, but the Bemahague outfit hit back through Peter Callow, Brian Kelly and Kieran McCann to clinch their first league double.

Gymns were the biggest winners of the day in the second division as they thrashed Malew 9-1 at Tromode to climb up to sixth in the standings, while RYCOB and Douglas and District shared six goals at Scoill Ree Gorree with Luke Callister (2) and Mark Quirk clinching a point for the visitors.

Results from Saturday, December 10:

Canada Life Premier League

Ayre 1-10 Peel

Colby 0-3 Old Boys

Corinthians 6-1 Rushen

St George’s 4-1 Laxey

St Mary’s 7-1 St John’s

Union Mills 2-3 Ramsey

JCK Division Two

Castletown 1-0 Marown

Governor’s Athletic 3-1 Michael United

Gymns 9-1 Malew

Pulrose 0-2 Douglas Royal

RYCOB 3-3 Douglas & District

Canada Life Combination One

DHSOB 8-2 Colby

Ramsey 2-5 Union Mills

Rushen 9-2 Corinthians

JCK Combination Two

Douglas & District 1-2 RYCOB

Douglas Royal 2-3 Pulrose

Marown 6-2 Castletown

Michael 5-0 Governor’s Athletic

Onchan 4-2 Foxdale