Geordies take on Peel in last league games of year

The last set of Canada Life Premier League fixtures of the year take place on Saturday afternoon.

St George’s will be hoping to take the seven-point advantage they currently hold into the festive break, but face a tough test against Peel.

The pair met only a couple of weeks ago in the Cu-Plas Railway Cup semi-finals, Geordies edging a tight encounter 1-0.

Geordies’ injury problems are beginning to clear up, Ciaran McNulty continuing his return to fitness with a goal in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Laxey.

Peel hit double figures as they made short work of bottom side Ayre. Ash Webster took his tally to 16 goals in two games against the Tangerines with a five-goal haul in Andreas.

He will be the Peel dangerman , while Geordies will also have to keep an eye on new striker Paul Whitehead who bagged a brace on his full debut for Steve Falconer’s westerners last week.

Geordies will be favourites for this one, but will treat Peel lightly at their peril.

St Mary’s remain in second spot waiting to pounce if Geordies slip up.

They make the trip to Port Erin and Rushen this weekend with the latter still smarting from a 6-1 reverse at the hands of Corinthians.

The Saints won the reverse fixture 3-0 but may have to settle for a point if the hosts turn up in the mood.

At the foot of the standings, Ayre United are now on the brink of having their relegation confirmed.

United currently trail third bottom Colby by 13 points with only 18 points left to play for.

The Tangerines broke the record goals conceded in the Premier League season last week, and have now shipped 160 goals in 18 games.

This weekend United travel to neighbours Ramsey, with the latter looking for points for their own survival fund. Buoyed by last week’s win over fellow strugglers Union Mills, Ramsey should bag the points on offer.

Second-bottom Mills travel to a St John’s side who suffered their heaviest defeat of the season against St Mary’s last time out.

Elsewhere in-form Old Boys will be aiming to break into the top four with victory against Douglas Athletic, while Laxey should bounce back from last week’s defeat at Geordies against Colby.