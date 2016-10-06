Glover seven goals in clear in Silver Boot race

Braddan star Andy Glover is the clear favourite to claim the Silver Boot honours in JCK Division Two this season.

The Swans forward has opened up a superb seven-goal advantage at the top of the fledgling scoring charts with 20 strikes to his name already, his nearest challenger being Foxdale’s Jay Chatwood.

The latter bagged a hat-trick at Billy Goat Park last time out to take his tally for the season to 13 goals, two ahead of team-mate Aaron Costain and Douglas Royal’s Paul Whitley.

They in turn are one goal ahead of Douglas and District’s Daniel Stewart-Clague and Pulrose United’s Darren Flanagan.

The latter’s Springfield Road team-mate Barry English and Castletown forward Alex Crawley are the only other plays who have so far reached double figures in the league, having both netted 10 times this season.

One of Glover’s team-mates from Victoria Road, former St George’s man Connor Dempsey, joins Ramsey’s Danny Allison on eight goals apiece while Crawley’s Castletown colleague Nathan Cooil has scored seven goals thus far.