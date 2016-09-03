Goals galore in Manx football

St Mary’s continue to lead the way in the Canada Life Premier League after defeating Ramsey 5-0 on Saturday afternoon,.

The Saints were simply too strong for the northerners as braces from Darren Hudgeon and Stephen Glover sent them on their way and were added to by Steven Priestnal’s strike.

They lead St George’s by three points having played a game more than Geordies after the latter continued their 100 per cent winning record with a 5-2 success at home to DHSOB. Robbie Ward bagged both goals for Old Boys but no details of Geordies scorers are available.

Peel bounced back from their midweek defeat to St Mary’s by getting the better of Union Mills 2-0 thanks to goals from Dan Pickering and Daniel Bell.

Laxey were the biggest winners of the day as they thumped out-of-sorts Ayre United 14-2 in Andreas, with Sean Gavin leading the way for the Miners with a four-goal haul.

Douglas Athletic emerged triumphant in the battle of the two promoted sides in the south, getting the better of Colby 2-0 at the Station Fields.

There was very little to separate the teams and neither side deserved to lose but, moments after the hosts had hit the woodwork, Athletic took the lead through Darren Shields late on.

With the Moonlighters pushing for an equaliser, the Pinks doubled their lead minutes later when Daniel Pennington’s deep free-kick evaded everyone and nestled into the back of the net to seal the win.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Corinthians got the better of St John’s at Ballafletcher by four goals to two. Stephen Whitley got the Whites off to a dream start by netting in the very first minute and the hosts soon raced into a 4-0 lead at halftime thanks to further goals by Josh Ridings, Chris Cannell and Tom Callister.

The Saints responded well after the break and pulled a couple of goals back through Rhys Oates and Dan Corkill but Corinthians held on to claim all three points.

There was an astonishing scoreline in JCK Division Two where the top two sides - Castletown and Braddan - went head-to-head at the Stadium.

Town got off to a good start when they took the lead through Nathan Cooil but Conor Dempsey levelled matters before quickfire strikes from Michael Hutton and Andy Glover put the Swans in front at halftime. The hosts’ cause wasn’t helped when Cooil was sent off and then saw their goalkeeper go off injured.

Braddan were simply ruthless in the second half and turned the screw on their opponents, netting goal after goal with Rob Kermode getting in on the act and Dempsey, Hutton, Ben O’Neil and Jamie Spicer also grabbing more goals and Glover adding a further hat-trick as the Swans ran out 11-1 winners.

Foxdale and Pulrose United were also in fine scoring form in the second division as they defeated Malew and Michael United 7-0 and 9-0 respectively, while Marown just got the better of Governor’s Athletic 2-1.