Goals galore in Team of the Week

The latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week has a distinct attacking feel to it, with the line-up boasting no fewer than 15 goals from the weekend’s games.

Saturday’s action in the Canada Life Premier League featured a plethora of high-scoring contests across the fixture list, with only three sides managing to keep clean sheets and all but two games witnessing five or more goals.

Claiming the coveted goalkeeper gloves for the latest Team of the Week is Union Mills’ reigning Isle of Man Newspapers Goalkeeper of the Year Christian Cellamare.

The Mills shot-stopper’s career continues to enjoy an Indian summer and, having already earned a TotW call-up this season, did so again thanks to an impressive display for the Garey Mooar side at home to Peel.

While the westerners won the game 2-0, Cellamare pulled over several superb saves to frustrate the Sunset City side and thus impressed Eric Clague’s ratings panel.

Lining up in a three-man defence in front of the veteran keeper are two familiar faces plus one newcomer to Team of the Week.

Peel’s Dominic McGreevy and St George’s Sean Quaye have featured in TotW many times over the years and were once again to the fore during their sides’ respective wins over Union Mills and DHSOB.

McGreevy helped the Sunset City keep a clean sheet against a brave Union Mills side, while Quaye had an eventful game at Glencrutchery Road, grabbing a goal against Old Boys before collecting a second yellow card late on as the Saints ended with 10-men.

Joining them in the back three this week for the first time is new Douglas Athletic signing William Penhallurick who shone for the Pinks in the heart of their defence, marshalling his side’s backline well on their way to keeping a clean sheet against fellow promoted side Colby.

The Team of the Week’s three-man midfield helped themselves to five goals during the weekend’s fixtures, with two of them grabbing braces.

Matty Skillicorn was one of Laxey’s star players as the Miners thrashed Ayre United 14-2 in Andreas, scoring twice in an impressive display against the Tangerines to earn his first call-up of the season.

The other player to bag a brace was St George’s attacker Sam Caine who is enjoying an excellent start to the season, leading the line well in the continued absence of Calum Morrissey and Ciaran McNulty and thus earning his second TotW appearance of the campaign.

Joining the hypothetical line-up for the first time this season is Josh Ridings who starred for Corinthians once again, grabbing a goal in the Whites’ 4-2 victory at home to St John’s.

The attacking line-up is completed by a formidable-looking striking quartet which bagged no fewer than nine goals between them on Saturday.

Leading the way was Sean Gavin who stole the show for Laxey, tormenting Ayre United throughout and helping himself to a four-goal haul in ruthless fashion.

As such, he earns his first Team of the Week appearance of the season.

Slotting in alongside him and likewise donning the TotW colours for the first time this campaign are Darren Shields and Stephen Glover, whileDarren Hudgeon earns a second call-up.

Shields produced a man-of-the-match performance for Douglas Athletic as his well-taken opening goal set the Pinks on their way to claim a crucial 2-0 win at Colby. Hudgeon and Glover both impressed in front of goal on Saturday, each bagging a brace as they put Ramsey to the sword in a 5-0 win at the Bowl.

Claiming the refereeing honours is Neshko Marinov who starred with the whistle during the Union Mills v Peel match at Garey Mooar.

Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Christian Cellamare (Union Mills)

Team of the week apps: 2

Defence

Dominic McGreevy (Peel)TotW apps: 1

Sean Quaye (St George’s) TotW apps: 1

Will Penhallurick (Douglas Athletic) TotW apps: 1

Midfield

Sam Caine (St George’s)TotW apps: 2

Matty Skillicorn (Laxey) TotW apps: 1

Josh Ridings (Corinthins) TotW apps: 1

Attack

Darren Hudgeon (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2

Darren Shields (D. Athletic) TotW apps: 1

Sean Gavin (Laxey) TotW apps: 1

Stephen Glover (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 1

Referee

Neshko Marinov

(Union Mills v Peel)