Goals galore in Team of the Week

There are goals galore in the latest installment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week after Saturday’s round of top flight games.

Across the six Canada Life Premier League games to take place, there were no fewer than 39 goals scored, therefore it’s no surprise to see many of those gracing the scoresheets making the grade in the hypothetical XI.

Of those 39 goals, more than a quarter of them were scored by the TotW attacking duo, namely Ashley Webster and Sean Doyle who both grabbed five-goal hauls in their respective matches.

Having tormented bottom-of-the-table Ayre United with a whopping 11 goals earlier in the season, Webster was at it again on Saturday as his quintet helped Peel crush the Tamgerines 10-1. Likewise, Doyle was undoubtedly the star of the show as he helped Corinthians come from a goal down to thrash fellow top-four hopefuls Rushen United 6-1 at Ballafletcher, thus moving the Whites back up to third in the table.

The three-man midfield also boasts a couple of goals this week, although they were both scored by the same player as Darren Smethurst produced a man-of-the-match performance for Union Mills in their narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Ramsey.

Joining him in midfield are Joey Morling and Josh Thomas for St George’s and DHSOB respectively.

November’s Young Player of the Month Morling once again shone for the champions as Geordies overcame the challenge of Laxey 4-1 at Glencrutchery Road, while Thomas impressed in the engine room for Old Boys as they proved too strong for Colby at the Station Fields and thus earns his fifth Team of the Week appearance of the season.

Another player earning his fifth TotW call-up is Geordies’ Sam Caine who slots into the right wing-back role in a five-man defence after the Saints man stood out for Chris Bass Sr’s side during their aforementioned win over Laxey.

On the opposite flank Peel stalwart Daniel Lace shone for the westerners as he grabbed himself a rare goal in the Sunset City side’s high-scoring rout of Ayre, thus earning his third TotW appeareance this season.

Inbetween them are three centre-backs, two of which bagged braces at the weekend. The pair in question are Alex Harrison and Lewis Qualtrough who each scored twice during St Mary’s and Ramsey’s respective wins over St John’s and Union Mills. As a result, Harrison has now been included in Team of the Week a staggering seven times already this season.

Completing the back five is Harrison’s Bowl team-mate Karl Clark - the November Player of the Month - who also shone in their emphatic 7-1 victory over St John’s.

Donning the goalkeeping gloves this week is Corinthians number one Adam Killey after he shone in between the sticks during the Whites’ impressive 6-1 win over Rushen.

Claiming the refereeing honours for the third time this season is John McCallum after the Scot excelled in the middle of the Colby v DHSOB game.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Goalkeeper

Adam Killey (Corinthians)

Team of the Week apps: 2

Defence

Sam Caine (St George’s) TotW apps: 5

Alex Harrison (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 7

Karl Clark (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2

Lewis Qualtrough (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1

Daniel Lace (Peel) TotW apps: 3

Midfield

Joey Morling (St George’s) TotW apps: 2

Josh Thomas (DHSOB) TotW apps: 5

Darren Smethurst (Union Mills) TotW apps: 1

Attack

Ashley Webster (Peel) TotW apps: 3

Sean Doyle (Corinthians) TotW apps: 3

Referee

John McCallum (Colby v DHSOB) RotW apps: 3