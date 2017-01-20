Governor’s debut in TotW

It’s been an historic week for JCK Division Two outfit Governor’s Athletic who recorded their first ever cup victory on Saturday.

In doing so, the Bemahague side are also represented in Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week for the very first time.

Their 3-1 victory over fellow second division side Michael United in the Friends Provident FA Cup also marked the first time that they had recorded three successive victories in all competitions.

Claiming the man of the match honours in that clash at Balleira Road was centreback Chris Russell who thus earns his place in the hypothetical XI in a four-man defence alongside Karl Clark, Will Penhallurick and Jake Garvey.

November’s Player of the Month Clark continues to enjoy a stellar season for St Mary’s and the dominant centre-back inspired his side to a thrilling extra-time victory over St John’s at the Bowl, also getting on the scoresheet himself with a fine header.

Penhallurick has been one of Douglas Athletic’s most consistent performers this season and, as well as helping them all but secure their Premier League status for another year, also helped them book their place in the next round of the FA Cup thanks to a 7-1 win at Malew.

Garvey has been one of the standout talents which have emerged at St George’s in recent months and he produced a superb performance to help Geordies brush aside Ayre United at the weekend.

Just behind that four-man defence is Jono Pinto who dons the Team of the Week goalkeeping gloves after pulling off several impressive saves for St Mary’s during their win over St John’s.

Another of the prodigious youngsters to have shone for the Glencrutchery Road side is Joey Quayle who also shone during that match in Andreas and thus earns his place in a three-man midfield.

Joining him in the centre of the park are Stephen Whitley and Andrew Chadwick who both scored for their sides, Whitley helping Corinthians edge past Laxey 4-3 at Glen Road while Chadwick scored a wonder goal as his side went down fighting against St Mary’s.

Leading the line in the latest Team of the Week are three players who all managed to find the back of the net on Saturday.

Michael Callister was, alongside the aforementioned Penhallurick, one of Douglas Athletic’s standout performers against Malew and helped himself to a brace to earn his TotW place.

Completing the forward line are two Rushen United players who starred during the Spaniards’ 6-0 win over southern rivals Castletown at Croit Lowey.

Jamie Johnston scored an excellent curling effort from outside the box in Port Erin before team-mate Mike Williams grabbed a hat-trick to put the young Town side to the sword.

Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Stuart Kneen who impressed with the whistle during the St Mary’s v St John’s clash at the Bowl.

Goalkeeper

Jono Pinto (St Mary’s)

Defence

Karl Clark (St Mary’s)

Will Penhallurick (Douglas Athletic)

Chris Russell (Govenor’s)

Jake Garvey (St George’s)

Midfield

Joey Quayle (St George’s)

Stephen Whitley (Corinthians)

Andrew Chadwick (St John’s)

Attack

Michael Callister (D. Athletic)

Mike Williams (Rushen Utd)

Jamie Johnston (Rushen)

Referee

Stuart Kneen (St Mary’s v St John’s)