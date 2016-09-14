Harrison is Player of the Month

Alex Harrison has been named the new Canada Life Premier League season’s first Player of the Month.

The St Mary’s centre-back has been in impressive form as the Saints have flown to the top of the campaign’s fledgling standings with five wins out of five, including a standout 1-0 win over Peel.

Harrison and the rest of the Saints’ defence only conceded twice during the period as new manager Kevin Middleton’s tenure got off to a dream start.

Harrison accrued 8.5 points from the player ratings panel during August, giving him half a point more than Laxey’s bustling striker Shaun Kelly.

A further half apoint behind the former Ayre man in the monthly standings is Corinthians winger Josh Ridings who netted five goals during the period.

Completing the month’s top five are St George’s stalwart Chris Bass Jr and Rushen centre-back Alex Maitland who both picked up seven points.

Bass Jr’s Geordies team-mate Joe Quayle landed the young Player of the Month award after an impressive start to life at Glencrutchery Road after a summer switch from Union Mills.

August Player of the Month (top 10)

1, Alex Harrison (St Mary’s) 8.5 points; 2, Shaun Kelly (Laxey) 8; 3, Josh Ridings (Corinthians) 7.5; 4=, Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) 7; 4=, Alex Maitland (Rushen) 7; 6=, Chris Cannell (Corinthians) 6.5; 6=, Karl Clark (St Mary’s); 6=, Phil Knox (DHSOB) 6.5; 6=, Iain Ramsay (DHSOB) 6.5; 10=, Adam Cregeen (Peel) 6; 10=, Brian Crellin (St Mary’s) 6.

l The ever-green Peter Lewis leads is setting the early pace in the referee standings with an average mark of 80.

Tony McMeiken is second on 78.5 with Andrew Lodge third on78.33.

l Listen to Harrison’s reaction to being crowned Player of the Month on the second edition of the new Manx Football podcast.

Log on to audioboom.com/channel/Manxfootball to listen to the whole interview plus last week’s first podcast with referee Stuart Kneen.