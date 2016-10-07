In-form sides go head-to-head in Division Two

Two of the in-form teams in JCK Division Two go head-to-head this weekend when Marown visit Douglas Royal on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides have won four out of their last five matches and are in strong positions to challenge for top-four places or promotion with Royal sitting third three points ahead of Marown, albeit the latter having played two games more.

With home advantage, Royal will be slight favourites to claim all three points but the visitors will be in confident mood after smashing 10 goals past Michael United last week without reply so a close game could be in store.

The fixtures computer has also thrown up a few more potentially intriguing clashes in the second division, including Gymns v RYCOB and Foxdale v Pulrose.

Gymns and Youthie currently lie in seventh and eighth in the table with only goal difference separating them, although Gymns have a game in hand, so this one could go either way.

Leaders Foxdale will be expected to get the better of a hit-and-miss Pully side at Billy Goat Park but the visitors have the talent to trouble the current pacesetters.

Onchan are rapidly moving up the table at the moment and will be hoping to make it three successive wins when they host Governor’s Athletic at the Nivision Stadium.

Douglas and District will have their work cut out when they welcome second-placed Braddan to Noble’s Park, while there’s a southern derby taking place at Clagh Vane between Malew and Castletown.