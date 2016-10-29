Island’s young footballers take on Tiny Toffees

Everton FC juniors have become regular visitors to the island in recent years and were once again in action at the Bowl on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday evening under the floodlights they took on an Isle of Man Junior Football League Development team and played a three 20-minute matches.

The first 20 was a very even affair and the local boys missed several chances before the Toffees scored the opener.

In the second 20-minute period the Blues added a further two goals before the Isle of Man juniors got the better of them in the final 20 with a fantastic free-kick from Rushen United’s Lochlann Denham to make it 3-1 overall.

Sunday saw the annual Cu-Plas Cup with junior teams from Laxey, Onchan, Marown and Peel joining Everton and the island’s Junior League Development side in the competition.

The Mini Toffees and the Isle of Man team eventually met each other in the final after they both topped their respective groups and the final was a tight affair with the boys from Merseyside running out 1-0 winners to successfully retain the cup.

Michael Fitzmaurice, lead coach of the IoMFA Junior Football League development group, commented: ‘The weekend was a great success and a fantastic opportunity for our young footballers to test themselves against footballers from one of the best academies in England.

‘Quite a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to put this event on so I would like to thank Brian Callow, David Quirk, Lee Dixon as well as fellow coaches Paddy Horne, Richard Jackson, Tracy Craig and John Gartland for all their work in making such a good weekend possible.’

Before Saturday’s match, a minute’s applause was held in memory of local boy Jake Watson the 14-year-old Blues supporter who sadly passed away recently following an asthma attack.

Members of Jake’s family were also presented with a signed Everton FC shirt from the visitors.