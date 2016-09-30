Isle of Man begin FA County Youth Cup

The Isle of Man Under-18s side begin their FA County Youth Cup campaign this weekend when they travel to the County Ground in Leyland to take on Lancashire FA.

The island team travel off-island at the end of the week and are being managed by Lewis Qualtrough and Paul Bridson.

The squad for the opening round clash is as follows: Owen Dawson (Peel), Tom Moffat (Ramsey), Adam Long (St Georges), Jake Garvey (St Georges), captain Noah Sansbury (Castletown), Callum Ciappelli (St George’s), Jamie Corlett (Ramsey), Joel Ibanez (St George’s), Dominic Parish (RYCOB), Jamie Crook (Marown), Wael Mohammed Kassim (Ramsey), Matthew Wilkinson (Laxey), Joe Quayle (St George’s), Sidney Batty (St George’s), Jordan Crawley (Union Mills), Connor Hislop (St George’s).

Speaking earlier this week, Isle of Man Football Association development officer Qualtrough commented: ‘The squad are looking forward to the game. We expect it will be a tough game coming up against Lancashire CFA.

‘They won the whole competition a couple of years ago, so this County obviously take the competition very seriously. We are taking it seriously too though.

‘We’ve had our squad in training since mid-July and the players have come back and played a handful of friendlies in the island against different men’s teams.

‘We are happy club sides have helped out and given us games during our preparations.

‘We’ve also played Rhyl FC under-19s youth team when they visited the Isle of Man earlier this year, as well as Rushen’s combination side, a Laxey mixed team, Colby’s first team and another mixed team from St Mary’s. It really has been appreciated.’

With such a talented pool of players available in the island to chose from, Qualtrough and Bridson were forced to make some tough decisions on the final squad of 16.

‘There have been 26 players who have all performed well in the training squad. Therefore, we’ve tried to select players in the travelling squad who have had some good experience playing in this competition last season and playing senior sides not just youth football.

‘We think it will be important as we expect the pace and tenacity of this game will be higher than junior football games in the Isle of Man.

‘The group have come together well and we are really looking forward to it. Here’s hoping we get into the next round.’

A full report and photographs will be appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner.