Isle of Man out of County Youth Cup

The Isle of Man were knocked out of the FA County Youth Cup by Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

The Manx side trailed the hosts in Leyland early on through an early own goal but responded well to level the scores before halftime through Jamie Corlett.

However, Lancashire hit back again in the second half and netted a decisive goal to progress to the next round at the island’s expense.

Domestically, St George’s have moved five points clear in the Canada Life Premier League after overcoming St John’s at Glencrutchery Road.

Having missed a penalty, Johnny Myers opened the scoring in style with a superb free-kick to put Geordies ahead at halftime.

The champions doubled their lead in the second half when Frank Jones released Sam Caine to slot past St John’s goalkeeper Damyan Petkov, before Caine rounded off the win in injury time by bundling the ball home from close range.

Peel returned to winning ways with a 5-1 victory at Springfield Road against Douglas Athletic. Having past the century mark of goals against Colby last week, Marc Kelly grabbed two more for the westerners and was joined on the scoresheet by Dominic MacGreevy, Kerron Christian and Ashley Webster.

Laxey boosted their chances of qualifying for the Railway Cup with an impressive 3-2 win away at DHSOB, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Fraser Vaughan grabbed a brace and a further strike from Shaun Kelly put the Miners firmly in control but, with Vaughan being sent off, Old Boys hit back through Callum Stewart and David Quirk. However, Laxey held on to claim an important three points.

Rushen United continued their fine form with a 9-0 hammering of bottom-of-the-table Ayre United in Andreas, while the games between Colby v Ramsey and Union Mills v Corinthians were postponed.

In JCK Division Two, Foxdale have gone top of the table after beating RYCOB 5-1. With previous leaders Braddan not in action after their game with Douglas Royal was postponed, a Jay Chatwood hat-trick plus goals from Aaron Costain and Liam Cannan fired Foxdale to the league summit.

Castletown continued their return to form with a high-scoring win at home to Douglas and District, goals from Michael Kenny (2), Nathan Cooil, Alex Crawley and Ash Sansbury doing the damage for the Mets.

Onchan claimed yet another impressive scalp as they edged past Pulrose United on their own patch, while Governor’s Athletic recorded their second victory of the season with a 4-1 success at home to Malew.

Marown were the biggest winners of the day as they thumped Michael United 10-0 at the Memorial Playing Fields to leave the westerners still without a win.

Saturday, October 1

FA County Youth Cup

Lancashire 2-1 isle of Man

Canada Life Premier League

Ayre Utd 0-9 Rushen Utd

St George’s 3-0 St John’s

Colby P-P Ramsey

Douglas Athletic 1-5 Peel

DHSOB 2-3 Laxey

Union Mills P-P Corinthians

JCK Division Two

Pulrose 1-2 Onchan

Governors Athletic 4-1 Malew

Castletown 5-3 Douglas and District

Braddan P-P Douglas Royal

Marown 10-0 Michael Utd

RYCOB 1-5 Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

St John’s P-P St George’s

Ramsey 4-4 Colby

Peel 4-2 Douglas Athletic

Laxey 1-2 DHSOB

Corinthians P-P Union Mills

JCK Combination Two

Onchan 2-2 Pulrose Utd

Malew P-P Governor’s Athletic

Douglas and District 1-6 Castletown

Douglas Royal 0-2 Braddan

Michael Utd P-P Marown

Foxdale 4-3 RYCOB