Karl Clark named November Player of the Month

Karl Clark has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for November.

The St Mary’s centre-back enjoyed a sublime month in the heart of the Saints defence as the Bowl outfit continue to be league leaders St Georges’ nearest challengers for the coveted trophy.

The former Castletown man helped Kevin Middleton’s side record victories over DHSOB and Douglas Athletic as well as hold last season’s runner-up Peel to a draw.

Such has been the quality of his performances that he garnered an impressive total of eight points from Eric Clague’s player ratings panel, a score which has propelled right up into second place in the overall seasonal standings, only one point behind leader Chris Bass Jr.

The latter also enjoyed a fine month for St George’s as the winger inpsired his side to high-scoring victories over Ayre United, Colby and Douglas Athletic, including a five-goal haul against Ayre and a hat-trick versus Athletic.

Completing the top three in the November player ratings is St John’s midfielder Andrew Chadwick who continues to enjoy a stellar season for the Mullen-e-Cloe outfit, and DHSOB attacker Craig Murphy.

Half a point further back in joint fifth are Geordies winger Joey Morling and Corinthians counterpark Josh Ridings, with Morling picking up the Young Player of the Month award as a result.

Player ratings for November: 1, Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 8 points; 2, Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) 7.5; 3=, Andrew Chadwick (St John’s) and Craig Murphy (DHSOB) 6.5; 5=, Joey Morling (St George’s) and Josh Ridings (Corinthians) 6; 7=, Andy Ball (Laxey), Rhys Oates (St John’s), Steven Priestnal (St Mary’s), Sean Quaye (St George’s), Stephen Riding (Rushen United) and Mike Williams (Rushen United) 5.5; 13=, Jordan Primrose-Smith (Colby) and Jack Saxon (Rushen Utd) 5.