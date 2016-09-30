Leaders Braddan face stern test versus Royal

League leaders Braddan put their 100 per cent winning start to the season on the line this weekend when they take on third-placed Douglas Royal in JCK Division Two.

The Swans currently top the table on goal difference ahead of Foxdale with a game in hand, having won all six of their games thus far scoring 46 goals in the process.

Will Smith’s Victoria Road side have yet to concede a goal at home this season either, but this should be seriously tested by Royal who are also in fine form in front of goal and boast the likes of Craig Dolman and Paul Whitley in their ranks.

Braddan will be favourites to continue their superb start to the season but Royal certainly have the quality to cause them numerous problems so this could be a close contest.

Elsewhere in the second division another interesting battle could unfold at Scoill Ree Gorree where one of the sides hoping to challenge for promotion, RYCOB, play host to title hopefuls Foxdale.

Previous leaders Foxdale have been in excellent form so far - defeat to Douglas and Distrct aside - but could be in for a testing afternoon in the north, although they will still be favourites to claim the three points on offer.

Pulrose United will be hoping to close the gap on the top of the table when they host Onchan but will need to be wary after the Os’ impressive win over Youthie.

Castletown face a tricky task at home to in-form D&D who could leapfrog them with a win, while Governor’s Athletic host Malew and Michael travel to Marown.