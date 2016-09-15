Leading goalscorers

Despite playing only one game so far this Premier League season, Ash Webster sets the early pace in the Golden Boot standings.

This is thanks to the 11 goals he plundered for Peel against bottom side Ayre when the two sides met at the weekend.

The former Laxey and Ramsey striker leads Laxey’s Sean Gavin by one in the goalscoring charts. The latter is himself one goal ahead of third-place man Chris Bass Jr.

In Division Two, Braddan’s Andy Glover holds a five-goal lead in the race for the Silver Boot. Foxdale’s summer signing Jay Chatwood is second with 10 goals, two ahead of Danny Allison (RYCOB), Aaron Costain (Foxdale) and Paul Whitley (Douglas Royal).

Golden Boot

1, Ashley Webster (Peel) 11 goals

2, Sean Gavin (Laxey) 10

3, Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) 9

4=, Sam Caine (St George’s) 7

4=, Craig Murphy (DHSOB) 7

4=, Josh Ridings (Corinthians) 7

7=, Darren Hudgeon (St Mary’s) 5

7=, Frank Jones (St George’s) 5

7=, Johnny Myers (St George’s) 5

7=, Kyle Uren (Union Mills) 5

11=, Jamie Johnston (Rushen Utd) 4

11=, Rhys Oates (St John’s) 4

11=, Steven Priestnal (St Mary’s) 4

11=, Matty Skillicorn (Laxey) 4

11=, Dean Tate (Ayre Utd) 4

11=, Stephen Whitley (Corinthians) 4

Silver Boot

1, Andy Glover (Braddan) 15 goals

2, Jay Chatwood (Foxdale) 10

3=, Danny Allison (RYCOB) 8

3=, Aaron Costain (Foxdale) 8

3=, Paul Whitley (Douglas Royal) 8

6=, Alex Crawley (Castletown) 7

6=, Darren Flanagan (Pulrose Utd) 7

8=, Nathan Cooil (Castletown) 6

8=, Conor Dempsey (Braddan)6

8=, Simon Dooley (Douglas Royal) 6

8=, Dale Walker (Pulrose Utd) 6

8=, Richard Winn (Gymns) 6

13, Barry English (Pulrose Utd)5

14=, Joe Canipa (Pulrose Utd) 4

14=, Liam Cannan (Foxdale) 4

14=, Daniel Clague-Stewart (D&D) 4

14=, Dominic Dawson (Onchan) 4

14=, Craig Dolman (Douglas Royal) 4

14=, Michael Kenny (Castletown) 4

14=, Dylan Parish (RYCOB) 4