Lee Gale switches boots for bikes ahead of Island Games

Lee Gale is to put football on hold to concentrate on cycling, having been selected for the Isle of Man’s mountain bike team for next year’s NatWest Island Games.

The reigning Isle of Man Football Association Player of the Year has missed the majority of the 2016-17 season for Peel in order to focus his efforts on local MTB competitions.

The 25-year-old western winger has quickly acquitted himself superbly to life on two wheels and already has a series of impressive results on his palmares, most notably claiming a fine eighth place overall and first senior in this year’s End2End cycle race and winning the Autumn elite series recently.

The former island cap did return briefly for the Sunset City side recently when he turned out for the club’s combination side, scoring no fewer than six goals as his team thrashed St John’s 11-2.

However, such appearances on the football pitch will be rare this season after the Island Games MTB team was announced last week, with Gale taking his place alongside Nick Corlett, Elliot Baxter, Daniel Curtis and Alex Rockwell which will head to Gotland next June.

Speaking to the Manx Independent, Gale commented: ‘Unfortunately that’s the football finished for this season now.

‘I agreed to play (against St John’s) as the MTB team wasn’t selected - I only found out after the game.

‘Therefore I decided I wanted to go with the mountain bike team as I explore a new challenge rather than the footy.

‘I would like to try and play the odd game but the chances are slim as I will be away racing in the UK. I felt that I wanted a new challenge after winning Player of the Year. It set me back a bit really, we came so close (to winning the title) with Peel but never quite managed it.

‘I’ve only dipped my toe in the water with cycling and as you know it’s huge in the island so I feel I have a lot to offer and can go far with the sports coaching and helping I’m now getting.

‘I’m looking for all the sponsorship help I can get as travelling to the UK and competing won’t be cheap, plus going to the Island Games will cost more than £1,200!’

If anyone wishes to sponsor Lee, he can be contacted via Facebook.