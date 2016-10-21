Manx Football Podcast: All-White Now...

Corinthians duo Sean Doyle (back row, far right) and Josh Ridings (back row third from right) are this week's Manx Footy Pod guests (Photo: Paul Hatton)

Corinthians duo Josh Ridings and Sean Doyle are this week’s Manx Footy Podcast guests.

The pair reflect on last weekend’s impressive victory over St George’s and the Whites’ season as a whole, while also revealing their favourite karaoke songs among other things.

We also touch on the FA Cup heroics of Ayre United old boy Niall Cummins and look ahead to this weekend’s fixtures in the Canada Life Premier League and JCK Division Two.

