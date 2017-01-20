Manx Football Podcast: From Rushen with love...

Rushen United duo Paul Jones and Steve Burns join us for this week’s Manx Footy Pod.

The pair discuss the Spaniards Canada Life Premier League season so far and reflect on the club’s memorable title win in 2010 (pictured).

Paul also talks us through his roles at Glasgow Rangers and Norwich City, while also touching on grassroots coaching and Manx youngsters’ hopes of being picked up by a professional club.

As always we look ahead to this weekend’s FPI FA Cup and league fixtures starting with St George’s trip to St John’s on Friday night.