Manx Football Podcast: Harrison in the hotseat

To mark the start of the new football season, the Manx Footy Blog has just launched a new weekly podcast which will feature various guests - and no shortage of top-end ‘banter’ - throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

The inaugural pod featured referee extraordinaire Stuart Kneen who talked about his career so far as well as his plans to officiate off island.

This week St Mary’s defender Alex Harrison joins us in the Manx Footy Pod broom-cupboard to discuss the Saints’ flying start to the Canada Life Premier League season and, among other things, his favourite Chinese takeaway.

Disco also gets the skinny on the start of Douglas Athletic’s maiden Premier League season from manager Brian Gartland.

There’s loads more besides, including beards, flat-bed lorries, UEFA bids and a look ahead to this weekend’s games in the Premier League and Division Two.

Check out this week’s podcast here.