Manx Football Podcast: The kids are alright

Lewis Qualtrough

The Isle of Man FA’s under-18 management duo Lewis Qualtrough and Paul Bridson are this week’s #ManxFootyPod guests ahead of Saturday’s FA County Youth Cup tie with Lancashire.

As well as discussing the side’s first round match, the boys discuss football development in the island.

Dave also catches up with former England and Liverpool defender Mark Wright who talks about a soccer school he’s helping run in the island in October, fostering and the Sam Allardyce debacle.

Plus there’s the usual mirth and merriment and a look ahead to this weekend’s league games.

Everton V Liverpool. Liverpool's Mark Wright (left) feels the force of a tackle from Everton's Duncan Ferguson in their FA Carling Premiership Liverpool derby Goodison Park tonight (Wednesday). Photo by Dave Kendall/PA.

