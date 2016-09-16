Manx Football Podcast: These Girls Can

Corinthians' Anna Dillon (number eight) and DHSOB's Amy Beggs-Cairney (far right) are this week's Manx Football Podcast guests (Photo: Paul Hatton)

Corinthians' Anna Dillon (number eight) and DHSOB's Amy Beggs-Cairney (far right) are this week's Manx Football Podcast guests (Photo: Paul Hatton)

0
Have your say

Isle of Man FA’s development officer Amy Beggs-Cairney and Corinthians’ midfielder Anna Dillon join us for this week’s #ManxFootyPod to discuss the start of the new women’s football season.

There’s also interviews with St George’s skipper Frank Jones and Douglas Royal manager Aaron Quinn, plus we reveal the identity of the island referee longing for some shaving foam and who Governor’s Athletic’s new goalscoring sensation looks like.

Back to the top of the page