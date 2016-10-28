Manx Football Podcast: Twins

Johnny Callow after his 500th appearance for Laxey on Saturday

Johnny Callow after his 500th appearance for Laxey on Saturday

Laxey duo Johnny and Paul Callow are this week’s #ManxFootyPod guests.

Johnny reflects on notching a record 500th senior appearance for the Miners on Saturday, while the pair discuss combination football, Grand Slams and everything in between.

This week’s podcast also features an interview with St George’s duo Frank Jones and Calum Morrissey after last Saturday’s win over St Mary’s, plus there the usual look ahead to this weekend’s games.

