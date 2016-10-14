Manx Football Podcast: We want Moore...

This week’s Manx Footy Podcast guest is some-time St John’s player and current assistant coach at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania, Ant Moore.

He talks about his time in the USA collegiate system as well as reflecting on a goal-scoring return to Manx football on Friday evening.

We also hear from DHSOB’s Wayne Kennedy and Douglas Royal manager Aaron Quinn - they give us their thoughts on important wins for their respective sides at the weekend.

There’s the usual mirth and merriment and a look ahead to Saturday’s football.