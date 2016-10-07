Manx Footy Pod: Hitman Hatton

This week’s bumper #ManxFootyPod features roving report Paul Hatton, St George’s supremo Chris Bass Sr and ex-England and Liverpool defender Mark Wright.

Hatty reflects on the Isle of Man FA’s u18s FA County Youth Cup loss at the hands of Lancashire. He also looks back on nearly two decades with pad and pen covering the Manx game.

Bass Sr talks about last week’s CLPL win over St John’s and the start the reigning champions have made to the new season.

Plus we have the concluding part of Dave’s interview with Mark Wright (not the one off ToWIE) which includes a true or false game involving Manx clubs’ nicknames.