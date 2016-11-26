Manx Footy Podcast: Athletic in the Pink

Douglas Athletic duo Mark Lilleyman and Martin Cowan (pictured) join us for this week’s Manx Footy Podcast.

The boys reflect on the Pinks first season in the Canada Life Premier League, last campaign’s canter to the Division Two title and starting the club almost from scratch in 2012.

Disco Dave also talks to Peel’s Matty Woods about his and the club’s injury woes after last weekend’s draw with Corinthians.

As always there’s also the usual look ahead to this weekend’s games in the top flight and JCK Division Two.