Manx youngster shines in Gothia Cup for FC Bangkok

Earlier this year a young goalkeeper from the island was afforded a great opportunity to participate in international competition for one of the top academy sides in Bangkok.

Nathan Teare, who currently plays for Peel and is a member of the Isle of Man Centre of Excellence, was selected to play for FC Bangkok in the Gothia Cup in Sweden.

The club’s two goalkeepers in this age range were called up for international duty and therefore unable to travel. This led to their director of coaching contacting former island coach Ben Qualtrough, who himself delivered a 10-day pre-season camp for the club in August this year, to determine whether there may be a suitable replacement from the Isle of Man.

Nathan’s island coach Michael Fitzmaurice duly contacted his parents and this fantastic experience was organized.

Over the week Nathan’s team went through the group stages unbeaten, subsequently qualifying for the A Cup. In the first knockout round the game finished a draw and went to penalties where the young Manxman secured himself as a favourite amongst the squad by saving the final penalty and earning his team a 4-3 win.

This led to mass celebrations from the Thai party, with parents and players joining together to chant Nathan’s name!

In the round of 32 contest FC Bangkok drew a hard-fought game 0-0 but unfortunately the penalty fortunes couldn’t be repeated and the side lost 4-3.

However, the experience is one that Nathan will never forget and his father John was eager to express this: ‘It was an amazing experience and development opportunity for Nathan who has made life-long friends.

‘We would like to sincerely thank FC Bangkok players and parents for making us feel welcome as well as everyone who has made this possible.

‘The support we have received from family, friends, team-mates and coaches has been incredible.’