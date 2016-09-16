Marown aim to derail Braddan’s winning start

A potentially vital game in the battle for the top four in JCK Division Two takes place this Saturday when Marown travel to Braddan.

The latter are off to a flying start this season, winning each of their four games so far to lie second in the table three points behind Foxdale having played two games less. With the leaders enjoying a week off, Braddan could find themselves top of the pile by Saturday evening.

On paper the Swans will be expected to make it five out of five when they take on seventh-placed Marown, but the Crosby side have bounced back from a poor start to the season and have now won their last three successive matches so this could be a good contest.

Elsewhere, Douglas Royal will be red-hot favourites to stay level on points with Braddan when they travel to Bemahague to take on Governor’s Athletic, but the hosts will be buoyed from recording their first ever first team victory last time out against Michael United.

With former Royal manager Tony Sewell now in charge of Governor’s, expect an interesting battle.

Castletown’s fine start to the season has unravelled in recent weeks but will fancy their chances against lowly Michael United at the Stadium, while bottom side Malew face a tough trip to fourth-placed RYCOB.

Douglas and District will be aiming to pile more misery on Pulrose United at Springfield after the latter lost 10-2 to Douglas Royal last time out, while the final game sees Onchan travel to Tromode to take on promotion hopefuls Gymns.