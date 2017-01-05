McNulty remains PL’s most prolific scorer

Ciaran McNulty remains the Canada Life Premier League’s all-time top scorer.

Since the Manx top-flight was re-branded in 2007, the St George’s front man has plundered 277 goals for Gymns and Geordies.

An injury-plagued start to the campaign means McNulty, who won the Golden Boot last year, has only struck five goals this term.

This has given nearest rival Ste Priestnal the chance to chip away at McNulty’s advantage.

The St Mary’s talisman, who has been the Premier League’s top scorer on three occasions, has netted 16 goals this season to move onto 263.

St George’s Calum Morrissey sits third in the all-time scorers list with 212 Premier League goals to his name.

Peel forward Ashley Webster tops this season’s Premier League scoring charts with 27 goals.

This tally includes the 11 he scored against Ayre in September, which is the division’s record for an individual in one match.

Webster, who has also played for Ramsey and Laxey, has now netted 187 to keep him fourth in the all-time scorers list.

Further down the charts, St George’s Sam Caine is only a couple of goals away from the landmark figure of 100.

The Geordies attacker has bagged 12 goals this season to take him to 98.

Laxey’s Shaun Kelly and DHSOB’s Robbie Ward both sit on 49 Premier League goals as they home in on a half-century of strikes.

l Statistics compiled by Eric Clague.