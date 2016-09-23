Peel duo in podcast hotseat

Peel defender Adam Cregeen (right) and team-mate Marc Kelly are this week's Manx Football Podcast guests

Peel duo Marc Kelly and Adam Creegen were this week’s guests in the Manx Football Podcast.

The pair discuss the club’s current pitch problems at Douglas Road, the westerners’ title hopes and what it’s like to play regularly in front of the Shed.

We also catch up with St George’s Johnny Myers following Saturday’s victory over Peel, as well as previewing this weekend’s fixtures and reflect on the sad death of Corinthians captain Louis Thornton.

Check out the latest podcast at https://audioboom.com/boos/5081187-manx-footy-pod-episode-four-2016-17-the-peel-deal

