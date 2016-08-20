Peel edge 10-goal thriller

Corinthians and Peel played out a 10-goal thriller in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

In a rollercoaster match at Ballafletcher, the Whites went 1-0 up in the very first minute when Josh Ridings’ cross deceived everyone and nestled into the net, only for Peel hit back through Matthew Woods and Josh Kelly to lead 2-1 at halftime.

However, four goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half saw the lead change hands again, with Corinthians going 4-3 up before Peel hit back again and levelled through Dominic McGreevy.

When Ryan Burns was sent off for Corinthians, Peel took full advantage when Kerron Christian nodded them in front late on before McGreevy’s header sealed a dramatic 6-4 victory.

Elsewhere in the top flight, champions St George’s romped to a 9-0 victory against newly-promoted Colby, Rushen United continued their fine start to the season with a 5-1 win at home to Ramsey while Union Mills and DHSOB shared four goals at Garey Mooar.

JCK Division Two champions Douglas Athletic recorded their first ever Premier League win with a 6-2 victory away at Ayre United, while St Mary’s 100 per cent winning start was maintained with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Laxey at the Bowl.

In JCK Division Two, Foxdale were in fine form as they brushed aside Douglas Royal 5-1 for their third successive victory.

Gymns were the biggest winners of the day as they romped to a 7-0 win at home to Michael United, while Castletown were made to work hard for their 4-2 win away at Governor’s Athletic.

RYCOB bounced back from two successive defeats in style with a comprehensive 6-1 win over Marown, while Onchan edged past Douglas and District by a single goal.

The highly-anticipated clash between Pulrose United v Braddan was rained off.