Peel net cup spot in Lacey’s 700th game

Peel secured a place in December’s Cu-Plas Railway Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening, with a convincing 9-2 win over Ramsey.

The day’s earlier results meant that the westerners went into the game at the Bowl knowing three points would see them join St George’s and St Mary’s in the draw for the cup semis.

Steve Falconer’s men took a two-goal lead into the break thanks to first-half strikes from Kerron Christian and Ashley Webster.

Webster went on the rampage against his former club in the second period, netting another five goals to take his tally for the Canada Life Premier League season to 18 goals.

Joining him on the second-half scoresheet were Christian and susbtitute Billy Kennaugh, the latter netting his maiden first-team goal.

At the other end of the scale ever-green Daniel Lace made his 700th appearance for the Douglas Road club.

The 38-year-old created three of Webster’s goals in what was his 588th first-team game.

Jamie Moffatt and Jabrane Moutique scored Ramsey’s consolations.

Rushen and Corinthians are the only two teams still in contention for the final Railway Cup spot.

Rushen currently sit in fourth spot, but will be pipped to the place if Corinthians secure three points from their final two rearranged games against Union Mills and St Mary’s. The Whites travel to the Millers on Saturday.