Peel stalwart Lace crowned December Player of the Month

Peel stalwart Daniel Lace has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for December.

The veteran fullback, who has now played more than 700 games for the Sunset City side, continues to perform superbly at the top level of Manx football and impressed Eric Clague’s ratings panel throughout the month.

The left-back grabbed a goal as he inspired his side to a 10-1 thrashing of Ayre United in Andreas and was then his side’s standout performer during their match at home to runaway league leaders St George’s.

As such, the former island cap garnered a total of five points to edge past Colby duo Carl Hickey and Jordan Primrose-Smith, as well as Ayre United striker Dean Tate all on 4.5 points.

Hickey and Primrose-Smith both enjoyed fine months for the Moonlighters as they made significant progress in their bid to stave off relegation from the top flight.

The Station Fields side appeared to be heading for a season-long battle with Union Mills to beat the drop but a 2-1 win over fellow promoted side Douglas Athletic and a superb 3-1 victory over Laxey has propelled them away from the relegation zone and within touching distance of safety.

Primrose-Smith’s performances earned him the Canada Life Young Player of the Month award.

Tate, meanwhile, has been Ayre’s shining light in what has turned out to be a forgettable season for the Andreas Playing Fields side.

Having lost several key personnel during the summer, the Tangerines have found themselves cut adrift at the bottom of the table and had their relegation confirmed on Saturday.

But Tate has shown his prowess in front of goal, including a dramatic last-gasp equaliser in the northern derby at Ramsey which delayed relegation for a few weeks, so the northerners will be hoping to keep a hold of him during the summer transfer window.